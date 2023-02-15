What could a proposed increase in teacher pay mean for educators in Memphis?

The Governor of Tennessee is proposing a new teacher minimum pay increase of $9,000 dollars that will increase in increments in the next four years.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During what many call the “great resignation,” nationwide nearly 300,000 public school teachers and other staff left the field, creating a shortage in some districts.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is proposing a new minimum pay increase for teachers, and many believe this could help retain and recruit more educators.

The Republican governor's proposed $900 million funding for education allots about $125 million for these pay increases.

“When I came into office, the minimum pay for teachers was set at $35,000," Lee said. We are proposing legislation that, if it passes, will increase the minimum teacher pay, by the time I leave office, to $50,000."

It's a proposal by Lee that teachers like Kathryn Vaughn say is a long overdue effort.

“I have been teaching 17 years, with a master's [degree] and I just broke $60,000,” Vaughn said, and she's not alone.

“More teachers than ever are working second and even third jobs than were working ten to 15 years ago when I started teaching," she said.

Right now the starting salary for Tennessee teachers is $41,000. If the funds are approved, teachers would see a $9,000 increase in salaries over the next four years.

According to the latest data shared by Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) last year, there were more than 200 teacher vacancies.

Teachers and lawmakers hope that this funding for education and the proposed pay raise will help not only decrease that number but also retain more quality educators.

“I think it will be able to have a good impact to recruit people to the profession," Tennessee senate minority Raumesh Akbari said. "And then also if that’s the starting salary I’m hoping that our teachers who have been there for a while won’t see their salaries bumped up as well.”

Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) officials said this starting salary increase would make Tennessee a top-ranking state for teacher pay.

However, Vaughn believes this is only a starting point. She says more action should be taken to ensure any raise teachers may receive is actually felt