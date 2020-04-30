Graduation plans get creative during coronavirus pandemic

Houston High School is finding unique ways to celebrate the class of 2020.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Walking across the stage in front of your family and friends is a way to show that all that hard work doesn't go to waste. Unfortunately, the Class of 2020 will not get that traditional ceremony that is felt like a rite of passage into adulthood.

Houston High School in the Germantown Municipal School District has come up with a very interesting, nontraditional way to congratulate the class of 2020.

Wednesday afternoon, the Houston High administration, which is led by principal Rob Taylor, sent an email out to students and parents to update them on the different events that are planned for graduation this year.

Unlike a typical cap and gown pick-up at the school, seniors will be able to pick up their caps, gowns, honor cords, graduation records, and some special gifts in a "Cap and Gown Pickup/Car Decoration Contest."

Students will be able to grab their necessary graduation essentials as well as turn in laptops and textbooks. The twist is the Houston High administration partnered with their student government to award the senior with the "Best Decorated Car or Vehicle" a very special prize. This bringing a fun, competitive twist on the day.

There is also a Virtual Graduation Television Event that is being held to recognize the senior class with images, recognition of each senior, short speeches, and memories from throughout the entire year. GMTV and the high school staff have been working on putting it together to air on TV as well as the school district YouTube channel.

During the "Family Graduation Experience and Senior Parade," Seniors will be asked to come to the school with their families in their vehicles ( limit two vehicles per student) at a specified time. They will be able to experience the Senior Parade along with several surprise Spirit Stops. When they pull up to the front of the school, attendants will usher vehicles into a viewing location as the graduate exits the car for their personalized ceremony.

The ceremony will include pomp and circumstance, a walk across the stage, the presentation of their diploma, a photo opportunity provided by Holland Studios, moving of the tassel, a hat toss, and opportunities for families to capture the moment up close and personal," according to the email from Taylor.