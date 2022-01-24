$284K grant to prepare Tennessee State students with disabilities for jobs

Nationally, adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities have an 80 percent unemployment rate, a recent statistic showed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State University plans to use a $284,000 grant to prepare students with intellectual and developmental disabilities for jobs.

According to a press release, the funds will be split between four schools. Tennessee State is also the first institution in Middle Tennessee to offer an inclusive higher education program.

TSU's grant will be spread over two years to create TigerEDGE (Educate, Develop, and Grow for Employability). The non-degree certificate program will allow young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) to experience college life while also preparing them for employment. The program will target enrollment of eight students in Fall 2022.

“TigerEDGE gives participants an “Edge” in their transition to independent adulthood by providing person-centered inclusive learning and choice,” says Dr. Anita McGaha, director of disability services at TSU and the grant’s principal investigator. ”The services delivered will focus on improving the quality of life through the development of social skills, academics, career, and job readiness. The experience of learning, living, and working together in an inclusive environment enhances the lives of all students and the TSU community as a whole. I am thankful for President Glenda Glover’s leadership in encouraging an inclusive learning environment and in providing all students an opportunity to succeed.”

Those in the program will be between 18 and 26 years old and will live on campus. They will be paired with an undergraduate student or peer mentor majoring in special education.