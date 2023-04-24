'We need a superintendent' | Tensions grow between MSCS and community over superintendent search

“This school district is going down the toilet fast, and we’re trying to save it,” said parent Damon Curry Morris.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search for Memphis Shelby County Schools superintendent continues after two candidates dropped out the running. Since then, it has been delayed.

This has raised concerns amongst community members who feel many were left out of the process. In a press conference at Downtown Elementary School, parents bumped heads with one MSCS School Board member on Monday.

School board member and Memphis Mayoral candidate Michelle McKissack, proposed a solution for more community engagement, but it did not go over well with some parents.

“What I would like to propose as we continue into this next phase of our superintendent search is to truly make sure that we have Memphis Shelby County Schools parents in engaged in this,” McKissack said.

On Monday, McKissack held a press conference offering a new idea to get parents engaged in the search.

“A blind lottery which is what I’m going to propose, a blind lottery so that each district has two parents who can be randomly selected, so that they can share in this process," McKissack said. "They can voice questions in all that.”

That idea did not go over well with everyone.

“It needs to include everybody not just two people from this district,” Morris said.

Two candidates dropping out of the running was at the forefront of some of the parents' minds.

“We are saying we do not want them to pause the search," said Rachel Spriggs, another parent. "We need a superintendent."

It is a sentiment McKissack agrees with, but there is still a disconnect between parents and the board. She addressed, but also said she didn't understand, how MSCS’ search for a new superintendent has been raising concerns of distrust.

"There are concerns of transparency," McKissack said. "I’m not sure where that is coming from because what the board has worked on this entire time is to be sure that we keep the public engaged. For those who are concerned about the transparency and the integrity, that is a two-way street.”

Morris said his problem is "clear as glass."

“We have nothing against any candidate that was chosen, but when they released the list — and you saw the list — there were more qualified people that were on that list. I’m not advocating for one particular person. We’re advocating for the policy. We’re advocating for the right to the people.”

It is a fight both sides say should have the students at the center.

“If everybody involved would focus on the children — what’s best for the children in Memphis and Shelby County — everybody could meet in the middle,” said another parent.

McKissack said she held the conference because she wouldn't be at a special school board meeting Monday night. She said that is because she committed to the mayoral forum before the special school board meeting was called.