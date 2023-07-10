Hallie Ross announced as new principal of Houston High School

Germantown Municipal School District said Ross is a Houston High alum and former Assistant Principal at Collierville High School.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Houston High School has a new principal. Germantown Municipal School District announced Monday former Houston alum Hallie Ross will take over.

Ross comes from the area, having served as Assistant Principal at Collierville High School. She began her teaching career at Schilling Farms Middle School and joined Collierville High School in 2015.

GMSD said Ross holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies and Spanish from the University of Tennessee at Martin, a Master of Arts in Education from Union University, and a Graduate Certificate in Educational Leadership from the University of Memphis.

“Her excellent communication skills and deep understanding of secondary instructional practices make her an ideal fit for this role,” said Superintendent Jason Manuel. “With her natural leadership abilities and a proven track record of driving academic excellence, Mrs. Ross is the perfect candidate to lead Houston High School towards its next chapter.”

GMSD said Ross is both an alum and the daughter of former Houston High School principal John Aitken.