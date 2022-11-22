Hardeman County Schools meeting virtually due to increased sicknesses and absences

Hardeman County School District said all students will return to school in-person Monday, Nov. 28.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hardeman County Schools announced that students will not have in-person class on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Students will meet virtually instead due to a rise in sickness and absenteeism across the district.

Flu and RSV cases are up, and families are taking caution to stay well. Hardeman County School District is following close behind.

According to a parent letter sent out by the school district, high school students grade 9-12 will access their assignments through Google Classroom.

The letter said elementary and middle school students will be required to complete a one-day assignment packet that will be due on Monday, Nov. 28.

Hardeman County School District said all students will return to school in-person Monday, Nov. 28.