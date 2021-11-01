HBCU Awareness Foundation will hold college fairs in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Tuesday, there will be three HBCU college fairs across the Mid-South. Students are encouraged to bring their transcripts and ACT/SAT scores and must be registered to attend the fair.
The locations are:
- Tuesday, November 2, 2021 5:30pm-8pm: FedEx Forum
- There will be free parking in the Gossett Motors Garage
- To enter the Forum, you must show a negative COVID test taken 72 hours prior OR a vaccine card with at least one dose
- Thursday, November 4, 2021 5:30pm-8pm: Brown Missionary Baptist Church (South Campus)
- Saturday, November 6, 2021 10am-1pm: Hickory Hill Community Center
You can register here and for more information email info@hbcuawarenessfoundation.org.