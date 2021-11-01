x
Education

HBCU Awareness Foundation will hold college fairs in the Mid-South

Students will have the opportunity to speak with over two dozen colleges.
Credit: Prostock-studio - stock.adobe.com
A group of students celebrating their graduation by throwing caps in the air.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Tuesday, there will be three HBCU college fairs across the Mid-South. Students are encouraged to bring their transcripts and ACT/SAT scores and must be registered to attend the fair.

The locations are:

  • Tuesday, November 2, 2021 5:30pm-8pm: FedEx Forum
    • There will be free parking in the Gossett Motors Garage
    • To enter the Forum, you must show a negative COVID test taken 72 hours prior OR a vaccine card with at least one dose
  • Thursday, November 4, 2021 5:30pm-8pm: Brown Missionary Baptist Church (South Campus)
  • Saturday, November 6, 2021 10am-1pm: Hickory Hill Community Center

You can register here and for more information email info@hbcuawarenessfoundation.org.

Credit: HBCU Awareness Foundation
Credit: HBCU Awareness Foundation

