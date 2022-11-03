HBCU College fair providing college and scholarship opportunities to Mid-South students

The HBCU Awareness Foundation said they have helped enroll over 5,000 students into many different schools across the country.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of high school students are attending the 12th annual HBCU College Fair happening at the Memphis Athletic Ministries Grizzlies Center this week.

The HBCU Awareness Foundation said they have helped enroll over 5,000 students into many different schools across the country. Many of the kids who attend the college fair are getting accepted into college on the spot.

Fees are being waived during the college fair application , so it’s free to apply to several schools. Some students have even showed up with no money and have left with thousands of dollars in scholarship money.

HBCU’s like Fisk University, Tennessee State University, and Prairie View A&M University were started back in the mid to late 1800’s as a response to a lack of educational resources available for black and brown people.

All these years later HBCU’s continue to provide opportunities to people of all colors.

The HBCU College Fair will be held Thursday at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, and Saturday at Southwind High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.