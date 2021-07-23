Heading back to class: How much you may spend for in-person learning this fall

The National Retail Federation predicts families with kids grades K-12 will spend more than $800 dollars on back-to-school items.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whether you're counting down until your kids get back on the bus, or trying not to think about it, it's time to start getting ready for back-to-school. Because of inflation, experts predict, getting school supplies will be more expensive this year for in-person learning.

For many, back to school shopping means big time spending. According to the National Retail Federation, families with kids in K-12 grade will spend about $849 dollars for school stuff. That's almost $60 dollars more than last year.

According to its website, NRF predicts total back-to-school spending is expected to reach $37.1 billion up from $33.9 billion last year. College students and their families are also setting records in spending. Total spending on back-to-college is expected to reach $71 billion up from $67.7 billion in 2020. The NRF predicts a lot of that money will go toward electronics, clothes, and shoes. Most parents know, classroom items for students aren't cheap either.

On the hunt for the best deals, Local 24 News took a trip to Walmart to shop for school supplies. Local 24 News used a real Back to School supply list for a 6th grade student at Center Hill Middle School in DeSoto County. All 31 items on the list cost $86.48.

Here are some ways to save:

Clip coupons

Reuse what you can from last year

Shop on tax free weekend in Tennessee July 30-Aug. 1