"Sending a child to school or a teacher, there is a risk" | Health experts, University of Memphis leaders on challenges reopening schools

Area school districts are taking different approaches to reopening.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "The Coronavirus is here," Shelby County Health Department Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph said. "It's not going anywhere soon."

That's the balancing act for school districts across Shelby County, who will begin the school year later this month with either in-person learning, virtual learning, or a combination of both.

The challenge played out again Tuesday, as the Corinth, MS district reported two additional Corinth High School students who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to five.

"Sending a child to school or a teacher, there is a risk," Dr. Randolph said. "What we are trying to do is to limit that risk as much as possible."

Dr. Randolph and others are offering guidance for those districts planning in-person or hybrid learning.

Their recommendations include students wearing a mask, a separation of at least six feet between desks, constant hand washing and hand sanitizer on hand, and guidelines to keeping staff safe.

"Our teachers who are on the front lines, so to speak, must be protected as well," Dr. Randolph said.

University of Memphis President Dr. David Rudd opted to begin the fall semester mainly online, though some small class activities will continue and housing remains available for students in need.

Dr. Rudd said the data will determine when more students can return for in-person instruction.

"We are still working on what thresholds would be in terms of overall positive number of cases, positivity testing rate as well as turnaround time on available testing for us," Dr. Rudd said.

Instructional changes at U of M could be made within the month if the numbers consistently improve.