High levels of lead found at three Collierville schools

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — High levels of lead have been found in water at three Collerville schools.

The district announced the lead was found in sinks at one middle school and two elementary schools.

In a letter to parents, District leaders said testing was done at four schools and inside the central office.

Tests showed out of the 76 samples collected at West Collierville Middle school, one sink had lead levels four times the regulation limit.

Another sink at Collierville Elementary had lead levels twice that limit out of the 43 samples collected.

A third sink at Tara Oaks Elementary had lead nearly five times the limit.

A kitchen filler was also affected. No drinking fountains were affected.

"Historically, we have seen this every two to three years depending on the age of our buildings. For instance, West Collierville Middle, Collierville Elementary, and Tara Oaks Elementary are some of our oldest schools,” said Mario Hogue with Collierville Schools. "If you are concerned, please do not hesitate to reach out to our administration at 901-861-7000. We will be happy to discuss it with you. It's our job to respond accordingly.”

Leaders have shut off those areas to remove lead piping and will reopen them once tests show they are down to safe levels.

