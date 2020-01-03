High school students learn about historically black colleges and universities at college fair

Event gives students the chance to learn more about furthering their education and receiving scholarships.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Saturday was an exciting day for high school students, as they got the chance to attend a college fair and get admitted on the spot.

The HBCU Awareness Foundation hosted the fair that included 28 historically black colleges and universities at the Hickory Hill Community Center. It's part of a 6-day tour that gives students the chance to learn more about furthering their education and receiving scholarships. Over the last 5 years, the tour has helped 2,800 kids get into college.

"When the students bring their transcripts, their current transcript and on that transcript they should have their GPA and SAT score, so all these schools are looking at their transcripts and admitting them and get them information so they can get scholarships," said Corey Allen, HBCU Awareness Foundation.