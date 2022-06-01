Calling high school students: Here's how to apply for Memphis Challenge

Applications must be in be 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Applications are being accepted through June 30, 2022, for Memphis Challenge, a nonprofit aimed at helping students of color become the future leaders of Memphis.

Memphis Challenge is seeking high-achieving high school students of color who will be enrolled in the 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grade in the 2022-2023 school year.

Memphis Challenge was founded in 1989 by Joseph R. “Pitt” Hyde. It provides leadership opportunities, professional development workshops, internships, arts, and cultural events for the students.

