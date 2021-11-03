Houston High School to return to full-time in-person learning in August

The school with Germantown Municipal School District made the announcement in an email to parents.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Before Spring Break, one Memphis area high school made a big announcement about its plans for next school year.

Here is the email Houston High School sent:

Mustang Families,

As we head into Spring Break, we want to provide some updates about fourth-quarter learning at Houston High School. Houston High School will continue its current hybrid model for in-person learners for the fourth-quarter.

Our team has completed a thorough analysis of student numbers, class sections, students who may be willing to switch to full-time virtual learning, the upcoming testing schedule, and talked with many stakeholders on issues ranging from social-emotional needs to the safety of students. If you are interested in the analysis, Superintendent Manuel delivers a full report (runtime approx. 10 min.) in the video below.

We appreciated hearing from all of our stakeholders about our learning modality over the last month and want to assure you that your words and emails were heard. Houston High School will return to full-time in-person learning beginning in August of 2021. Germantown Municipal School District is also in the process of applying for a virtual school designation as an option for parents who want a full-time virtual option next school year.

As we move forward into the last quarter of the year, our staff wants to make sure that all of our families understand the resources available. Please reach out to your school counselor if you are concerned about your child’s academic or social-emotional well being.