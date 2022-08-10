How a new data dashboard can help parents track their child's schools

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office released new interactive online dashboards for K-12 education in the state.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s a new resource for parents to keep track of how their child’s schools are doing.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office released new interactive online dashboards for K-12 education in the state. Parents and anyone else can check out teacher salaries, student enrollment, building quality, and funding for the schools.

There are two dashboards:

The dashboards’ maps can be filtered by school and legislative districts, and then to individual schools. The comptroller’s office said users can see things such as the graduation rate or average ACT score for a school.

The maps are updated each year by the Comptroller’s Office of Research and Education Accountability (OREA) with data from the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE), the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR), and the U.S. Census Bureau.

“This resource provides Tennesseans easy access to a variety of helpful information,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower in a news release. “Parents, in particular, can learn more about how education is working within their cities, counties, and individual school buildings. As Tennessee continues to invest in public education, it’s important that all citizens have easy access to this information.”