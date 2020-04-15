How Greater Memphis Media is not only helping journalism students, but others as well

Greater Memphis Media is on a mission to help journalism students at Memphis' only Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brian Clay is the founder of Greater Memphis Media, Incorporated: a non-profit that focuses on social justice journalism.

You may have heard their podcast that focuses on issues relevant to the African American Community. Topics like ...

"Mental health is very important. When you start talking about Christmas, Valentine's Day, Easter, people get very depressed, and we want to address mental health," said Clay.

The organization also works very closely with LeMoyne-Owen College students who major in journalism or mass communications.

"Writing is the essential component of what we do every day," said Clay.

Another component for the nonprofit is giving scholarships to students who have exemplified academic excellence.

"That's why we provide the Lois DeBerry scholarship at LeMoyne-Owen College for students that are in journalism, but we also provide the Jerry C. Johnson scholarship to students that are not only in journalism but they're athletes," said Clay.

And the little ones aren't forgotten. The organization also has an 'I Love Reading Initiative' for elementary students.

"You want young people to see characters that look like them," said Clay.

This year they adopted Dunbar and Douglass Elementary where they donated books to students, and students from LeMoyne-Owen and Rhodes volunteered to read to them with one key message to children - to help eliminate illiteracy.