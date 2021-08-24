Here's how to find out how many students & staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in Shelby County Schools

The new SCS data dashboard includes numbers for both Shelby County Schools and charter schools for the area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools has created a ‘data dashboard’ to report COVID-19 cases across the district.

In a release Tuesday, SCS said the dashboard is part of its “commitment to transparency” after the Tennessee Department of Education “paused” the sharing of data on reported COVID cases in schools.

SCS said the data for the 2021-222 school year will be updated each week school is in session.

The dashboard will include the following numbers:

SCS students testing positive

SCS teachers & staff testing positive

Charter school students testing positive

Charter school teachers & staff testing positive

Total number of cases since the start of the 2021-22 school year for both SCS and charter schools.

SCS leaders said specific details on the cases will not be provided.

So far this school year 387 SCS students have tested positive, and 62 charter school students have tested positive. There have been 87 SCS staff cases, and 11 charter school staff cases.