Here's how much could be spent on the rebrand, renaming of Shelby County Schools

The district revealed that $900,000 is budgeted to marketing, but officials are still unsure how much of that they will need to spend.

"This is something (where) we're not asking for any new money," SCS Superintendent Joris Ray said. "This is all a part of Reimagine 901, and this is a start. Your name is everything. Of course, I hear folks say, 'well, why are we doing this now, why now?'. This is the work we started, a part of Reimagine 901. If we can chew gum and walk at the same time."