Huge percentage of students, faculty, and staff at Rhodes College are fully vaccinated for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Not all COVID-related numbers are created equal. In this case, these rising numbers are encouraging.

Wednesday, Rhodes College announced that 94% of students and 91% of full-time faculty and staff are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. In a post on Facebook, the private liberal arts school just north of Overton Park in Memphis said, “We have made encouraging progress ahead of our September 30 deadline for community members to complete their vaccination series. Thank you to our community for doing your part to protect yourselves, each other, and our city.”

Earlier the school said that students must submit proof of vaccination before returning to campus and students, faculty, and staff have until September 30 to complete their vaccine series. If they opt-out of getting the vaccine, they will have to pay $1,500 per semester.

