Hundreds of mentors still needed for tnAchieves students in West Tennessee

Shelby County still needs more than 500 people to sign up to help Mid-South students achieve their college ambitions.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s less than three weeks left to apply as a tnAchieves mentor, and Shelby County needs hundreds to sign up.

3,000 volunteers are needed across the state, with 529 mentors needed just in Shelby County to meet student demand.

Just in southwest Tennessee, Tipton County need 65 mentors, Madison County needs 41, McNairy County needs 30, Hardeman and Lauderdale Counties both need 15 mentors each, Fayette County needs 14, and Chester County needs one.

“The pandemic has caused a sharp six percent decline in the state’s college going rate,” said tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro in a statement. “The good news is that the Class of 2022 has applied at rates not seen since before the pandemic. Now we must meet mentor need statewide to ensure this class is successful!”

As a mentor with tnAchieves, you can help students navigate the transition from high school to college. Many of the students are the first in their families to go to college, and the support helps them chieve their goals.

“I wasn’t sure if I was ready for the transition from high school to college, but my mentor kept pushing me and was patient through the process,” said current tnAchieves mentor and former TN Promise student Kiami Coleman. “I knew I had to be like her and give back when I had the opportunity.”