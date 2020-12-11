'I have lost any faith': Arkansas teachers grow concerned as COVID-19 cases rise

Many teachers worry it will not be long before we start seeing major outbreaks inside schools with the record-breaking COVID-19 numbers.

The Little Rock School District saw 12 more positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 100 teachers and students quarantined on Wednesday alone. More than 1,900 cases were recorded statewide, which is a record.

"Every single week, every single day, the number of students of teachers who are testing positive or forced into quarantine is growing," one teacher said. "It is so terribly disappointing and disheartening."

An LRSD teacher spoke with THV11 anonymously and said this is extremely concerning, as trend lines are not going in the right direction.

"Fellow teachers or administrators, they agree it's not safe," she said. “It is so terribly disappointing and disheartening."

This teacher still remains firm that this is the only way to keep everyone safe, especially as we head into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Health officials are warning not to gather indoors with people outside your household.

"No one individual feels like they have the problem to do anything about it because ultimately the decision to stay open comes from Asa Hutchinson and Johnny Key," the teacher said.

At the Governor's weekly press conference on Tuesday, Education Secretary Johnny Key brought up rumors that the state may make school virtual for the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

However, Key clearly stated this isn't even in the works.

"It is unsubstantiated and it is not something we have recommended to the governor," Key said.

The teacher I spoke with said she feels no one is listening to the health concerns of teachers anymore.