Immaculate Conception begins classical education during school's 100th year teaching

“It reads differently, it’s not basic reading," said principal Kadesha Gordon. "It’s not just ‘the dog ran fast’ kind of reading."

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For one Catholic school in Midtown Memphis, the school year means a new approach to education as well as a new principal.

Meah Andrews, 8, has been at Immaculate Conception Cathedral School for five years. She agrees at the heart of learning is curiosity.

“I think I would like Latin because I like science and social studies,” said the 4th grader.

IC students are learning Latin as part of their new classical education.

One of Meah’s best friends, Massey Grace Fuchs, said they’ve already gotten a leg up on the curriculum.

“Our teacher taught us a basic one at the very end of the year," said the 9-year-old. "Biology: 'ology' means 'the study of' and 'bio' means 'life', so it’s the study of life.”

“Latin kind of opens that door to understanding these different languages," said principal Kadesha Gordon. "With classical learning, it’s just that. It’s classical. We are so out of touch with thinking for ourselves.”

Gordon explained classical education's difference.

“It reads differently, it’s not basic reading," she said. "It’s not just ‘the dog ran fast’ kind of reading, but more detailed it gives you really good visuals.”

Gordon, who has 13 years of experience in education, said it will help shape how students understand with a focus on critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

A second first for the school is accepting education savings accounts, or ESAs, allowing students to receive funds for tuition based on income.

“If ESA is one of those options then we are preparing to take in those kids," said Gordon. "Our whole purpose is to educate. We’re here to educate the whole student. Mind, body and soul.”

Faith is also at the focus.

Gordon, a former science teacher, said in her first years of teaching in Catholic schools, her passion for teaching was revived.

"I’m very able to talk about God, Jesus, and the blessings," Gordon said. "I think because you’re able to have your faith, it brings that joy.”

“I think of IC as a second home and safe space because there are only friends no mean people," said Fuchs. "We’re all brothers and sisters under Christ.”

Another first this year, IC is being led by its first African-American principal in its 100-year history.

“Team Immaculate Conception: that’s what we are," said Gordon. "I am the first Black principal at Immaculate Conception but this is not the first Black principal at Immaculate Conception School.”

The school is instead centered around teaching free-thinking minds.