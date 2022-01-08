x
Education

It's almost time to enroll for the 2022-23 school year

Shelby County Schools will have early registration for the '22-23 year starting Monday, January 10th.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On January 10th, SCS will be starting registration for the 2022-23 school year and are encouraging families to go ahead and register their student(s).

There are three ways SCS families can register their child:

All Shelby County School students must register whether they are new or returning for another year.

All information on what is needed for student registration and needed assistance can be found on the district's website.

