'It’s been a grind' | Middle College HS student-athlete shares journey to full-ride scholarship offers

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Mental toughness.

“It’s been a grind these past four years,” said Evan Hayes, a senior at Middle College High School in Midtown Memphis.

He said it’s been a grind on the track and in the classroom.

“If you don’t take care of your business inside the classroom, you can’t run or you can’t play outside the classroom,” said Hayes.

The track and field recruit said his sport is his peace outside of studying.

Middle College is the number one high school in the city and county and allows students to earn college credit while taking classes at CBU.

He has a few choices when he graduates.

“Morehouse, Clark Atlanta, or Howard University are my top three choices. I’ve been accepted to all of those, either full-ride or mostly scholarship.”

A feat that wasn’t easy.

“It’s been difficult obviously, but I can’t say it’s been really stressful. Because I feel like I’ve had the right people in my corner inside Middle College and outside Middle college.”

Evan said he got interested in his future major during quarantine.

“I want to major in mass communication, broadcast journalism,” he said. “I kind of just fell in love with the whole analytical aspect of broadcasting.”

He said the atmosphere at Middle College, competitiveness and family, “fueled his success.

“When my juniors and seniors go over to sit in college classrooms at CBU it gives them that confidence that’s necessary that they can take to the college they actually matriculate to,” said Kimberly Eason, the Middle School principal.

With about 300 students, the kids are tight-knit but competitive.

They're hoping to get some recognition around the city.

“We’re doing a lot of good things over here in Midtown because the first thing people say ‘I go to Middle College,’ ‘oh where is Middle College,’ and we don’t like hearing that.”

Evan shared his advice to other students.

“I feel like we don’t want to put ourselves out there to ask for help. Don’t feel some type of way if someone critiques you.”