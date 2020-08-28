"It's essential" | State extends emergency child care funding for essential workers

After several groups pushed for an extension, the state decided to make the emergency funds available until the end of the year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Since COVID-19 forced schools to close last spring, the YMCA became a home away from home for hundreds of essential worker's kids.

"Over the summer we provided for well over 300 families," Vice President of child care services Lori Humphreys said.

According to Humphreys, their service was vital for the community.

"Without the childcare, people couldn't work and then they couldn't support our communities because we were looking at essential workers those that were medical, fire, rescue and even food service workers," she said.

It has not only helped the families but also the students specifically.

"It was a relief, it was a stress reliever it was one less thing that they had to worry about," Humphreys said. "Really the educational aspect kids were missing school kids were able to get academic enrichment during the summer months."

Initially, the funds were supposed to be cut out in August. But non-profits and politicians across the state pushed for the funding to stay.

"The reason it was important was for our community infrastructure," Humphrey's said.

But now, after state officials extended emergency childcare funding, groups like the YMCA will be able to continue providing services. The state extended it until the end of the year.

"Without this funding, it would be difficult for us to offer the quality care we are used to offering," she said.

But funding aside Humphrey's said that childcare has been a barrier for families for a long time. With the realities of COVID-19, it's something local groups will continue trying to provide.

"We're in a time where there are child care deserts even in our community," she said.