It's Teacher Appreciation Week! Show a teacher some love

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's time to thank teachers for everything they've done, especially during the last year.

It's Teacher Appreciation Week. During this unprecedented year, teachers had to work quickly to transition to virtual learning, rework lesson plans, and try to connect with students through laptops and tablets.

Those in the classroom had to keep in-person students safe while teaching others online.

For the tireless work they've done, go the extra mile to show a teacher how much you appreciate their hard work.

Our District has THE BEST teachers in the NATION! Dedicated & passionate, our educators go above and beyond to nurture the next generation of leaders. This week, show your favorite teacher how much you appreciate them! Teachers, enjoy the LOVE ❤️💙 and know that #SCSTeachersRock! pic.twitter.com/BgbIk79IsD — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) May 3, 2021

(Shelby County Schools News Release) - Shelby County Schools (SCS) is celebrating educators for their HEART work and dedication to the District, students and families. Teacher Appreciation Week will run May 3-7, filled with a variety of activities including a drive-thru celebration on National Teacher Appreciation Day, May 5.

Here's how the District is saluting its teachers:

Teacher Shoutouts: SCS is encouraging students, families and the public to shout out teachers, telling us why they're special, using the hashtag #SCSTeachersRock. We'll be sharing the best posts throughout the week.

Superhero Surprises: Nine 'Superheroes' will win $100 based on teacher nominations submitted throughout the year.

Teachers Rock: Educators are encouraged to submit a song/jingle for various music styles throughout the week. Video posts using the hashtag #SCSTeachersRock, with the most likes, will win a monetary gift card. Here are the daily themes:

Monday: Rock

Tuesday: Rap

Wednesday: Country

Thursday: R&B/Gospel

Friday: Lip Sync

Additionally, in collaboration with the Memphis Grizzlies, SCS will host a drive-thru celebration with music and giveaways.