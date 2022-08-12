Water pressure issues push back Jackson State University's move in days for on-campus students

The school cited "unprecedented" water pressure issues as the cause behind the extended summer vacation for on-campus students.

JACKSON, Mississippi — Jackson State University said Friday that due to the City of Jackson, Mississippi, experiencing unprecedented water pressure issues, impacting the availability of water on campus, they will delay move-in days for new and returning students.

The low pressure impedes water flow to the upper floors of residence halls., the University said.

The University said that while they know it is an inconvenience, the postponement is the right thing to do to prevent students from arriving on campus while we’re experiencing these water issues.

Subject to the water pressure being restored throughout the city, First-Year and Transfer Student Move-In will be postponed to Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Financial Aid Office and the Business Office will be available to assist students with completing the registration process.

Returning Student Move-In will be postponed until Saturday, August 20, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Students on campus as members of special groups will be given further instructions by their respective organizations.

those with an extenuating circumstance can email HousingInfo@JSUMS.edu.