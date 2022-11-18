2 top MSCS officials leave district after investigations

John Barker has chosen to retire and Yolanda Martin has chosen to resign after investigations by the district.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Deputy Superintendent John Barker and Chief of Human Resources Yolanda Martin have left the district after investigations into their conduct.

According to the district, the investigation into Barker concluded without any evidence of wrongdoing, making him eligible to fully return to his role. Barker, however, instead decided to retire from MSCS and pursue other opportunities.

Barker was put on administrative leave in September because of a "personnel complaint" the district received. The district never released details of its investigation into Barker.

"We accept his decision yet share our appreciation for his long-standing service to our school community in various roles, including Director of Research and Evaluation, Chief of Staff, and his position as Deputy Superintendent," the district said in a statement.

The district said Barker's responsibilities will be absorbed through the executive cabinet as a part of its continued efforts to maximize efficiencies.

According to the district, the investigation into Martin also ended without evidence of any wrongdoing, also making her eligible to fully return to her role. However, the district said she chose to pursue other opportunities.

Martin was put on administrative leave in October. The district never released details into its investigation of Martin.

"Dr. Martin has supported our district as a Teacher, Assistant Principal, Principal, Instructional Leadership Director and Deputy Chief of Human Resources before becoming the Chief of Human Resources. Her support and leadership will not soon be forgotten, and we wish her well with her next opportunity and beyond," the district said.

MSCS said it hired a new Chief of Human Resources, Quintin Robinson. Robinson will begin working with MSCS on Nov. 28, 2022, and will work with collaboratively with the district's Deputy HR Chief, Jenikka Oglesby.