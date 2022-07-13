Dr. Joris Ray, community react to investigation on MSCS superintendent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray is on paid administrative leave indefinitely. The school board voted Wednesday afternoon, launching an independent investigation.
The special session started with statements from the community. Eighteen community members addressed the school board.
"Some superintendents are heavy-handed. Some, hands-off,” said Reginald Williams. “But our superintendent leads with his heart."
Some teachers, principals and parents are calling for compassion.
“Living life under a microscope cannot be easy,” said Valorie Brown. “It is my hope and prayer that we extend the same grace to our superintendent that we so often need stand in need of ourselves."
“Please give him the opportunity to complete his work," said Perry Horner.
Meanwhile, others are calling for change.
“Our superintendent is the distraction,” said Renee Smith. “And we all know it’s time for him to go."
"I am amazed at how we have lost respect for the institution of marriage,” said Claudette Boyd. “The lack of character as a public servant and what we're willing to accept. I do not accept the boss sleeping with his subordinates."
Dr. Ray is accused of abusing his power and the breaking the district's rules of conduct. Last week, allegations were made public that Dr. Ray had extramarital affairs with three women who are either current or former members of the school district. These allegations of alleged affairs were made public in divorce documents filed by his wife, Tiffany.
“I'm disappointed by the board's action tonight,” said Dr. Ray, during the meeting. “However, I want to make it very clear that I will respect the board's oversight."
The board voted 7-2 to launch an independent investigation into these claims.
"We want to be focused on the families,” said Board Chair Michelle Robinson McKissack. “We do not want any distractions. That's why as we get closer to the upcoming school year, we hope to get this wrapped up as quickly as possible."
According to McKissack, there is no timeline on how long this investigation could last. Students will head back to class on August 8.