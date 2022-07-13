Dr. Joris Ray, community react to investigation on MSCS superintendent

"I am amazed at how we have lost respect for the institution of marriage,” said Claudette Boyd. “The lack of character as a public servant and what we're willing to accept. I do not accept the boss sleeping with his subordinates."



Dr. Ray is accused of abusing his power and the breaking the district's rules of conduct. Last week, allegations were made public that Dr. Ray had extramarital affairs with three women who are either current or former members of the school district. These allegations of alleged affairs were made public in divorce documents filed by his wife, Tiffany.



“I'm disappointed by the board's action tonight,” said Dr. Ray, during the meeting. “However, I want to make it very clear that I will respect the board's oversight."



The board voted 7-2 to launch an independent investigation into these claims.



"We want to be focused on the families,” said Board Chair Michelle Robinson McKissack. “We do not want any distractions. That's why as we get closer to the upcoming school year, we hope to get this wrapped up as quickly as possible."