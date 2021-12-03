x
Journey Community Schools gets $30,000 grant from International Paper

The charter schools received a $30,000 grant from International Paper’s Memphis Mill and the International Paper Foundation.
Credit: Journey Community Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a big donation Friday for Journey Community Schools.

The charter schools received a $30,000 grant from International Paper’s Memphis Mill and the International Paper Foundation. A portion of that - $10,000 – will go to Coleman School, where a check presentation was held Friday.

The funds will support literacy interventions and learning materials to address literacy deficits. It will also provide training for teachers.

Journey Community Schools said its goal is to make sure all students are reading on or above grade level by the end of third grade.

“We are thrilled that International Paper continues to invest in education and students in Memphis,” said Dr. Nickalous Manning, Executive Director of Journey Community School. “Third grade is a crucial year where students transition from learning to read to reading to learn. Therefore, it is our duty to ensure that students are equipped with all of the skills, training, and materials to be successful. We are truly grateful for International Paper’s generosity.”

