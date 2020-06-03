Judge: School choice advocates can intervene in voucher case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee judge has agreed to allow school choice advocates to intervene in a lawsuit challenging the legality of the state's school voucher program.
That means the Liberty Justice Center, the Institute for Justice and the Beacon Center of Tennessee will all have a chance to defend the much-debated voucher program as the case moves through the courts.
Earlier this year, Tennessee's largest communities — Nashville and Memphis — filed a complaint alleging the state's voucher program is illegal under the state constitution's "home rule." They claim Republican lawmakers did not receive local consent when drawing legislation affecting local communities.
RELATED: Parents, school advocates sue TN leaders over school voucher program for low performing Memphis and Nashville public schools