Judge: School choice advocates can intervene in voucher case

Earlier this year, Nashville and Memphis filed a complaint alleging the state's voucher program is illegal under the state constitution's "home rule."

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee judge has agreed to allow school choice advocates to intervene in a lawsuit challenging the legality of the state's school voucher program.

That means the Liberty Justice Center, the Institute for Justice and the Beacon Center of Tennessee will all have a chance to defend the much-debated voucher program as the case moves through the courts.