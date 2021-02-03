Kindergarten teacher shares first day back experience as SCS students return to buildings

Shelby County Schools students headed back into school buildings for in-person learning after nearly a year of virtual learning.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Monday marked the first day back for some Shelby County Schools students who decided on in-person learning.

It’s also the first time students have entered a school building in nearly a year.

“I was very nervous going into it,” said SCS teacher Kelsey Loeffel. “It was weird at first because there’s masks, we’ve got shields, we’re six feet apart. I only had five kids come to school today.”

For Loeffel teaching at Cordova Elementary was a milestone both for her and her students.

The COVID-19 pandemic halted in-person learning last March, forcing students to learn via a tablet from home.

Today marked the first day back for SCS Pre-K through 5th graders. Hear from a kindergarten teacher at Cordova Elementary on the experience. Today was the first day she met her students in person. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/fv0gIJaGWA — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) March 2, 2021

“It was so great to see them again and get to have that personal interaction again that we didn’t have over the computer because this is the first time that I’ve ever met them,” said Loeffel.

Thousands of teachers have been vaccinated including Loeffel. She made the decision after losing a family member to the coronavirus.

Shelby County Schools will conduct temperature checks and enforce social distancing measures and mask-wearing.

“The only hiccup we saw with the masks was when it was lunchtime and it was time to take the mask off and then remembering for them to put it back on after they ate,” explained Loeffel.

Loeffel said the main issue on her mind is supporting two groups of children.

“The real challenge is going to be on Wednesday when we have both the virtual and the in-person kids together. My kindergarteners, they need more attention they need help more.”

The kindergarten teacher said learning for her class will certainly be unique during a pandemic.

“That’s what breaks my heart for both the children, the ones in-person and virtual. They don’t get that real kindergarten, sit on the carpet story time type education.”