MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of 6th grade students dared to make a difference.

The students at Kingsbury Middle School made signs and posters to march with Memphis Police's DARE unit. DARE stands for "drug abuse resistance education."

School leaders said the students are being taught to stand up, be confident, and resist temptations for drugs and violence.