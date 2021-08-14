KIPP Memphis Schools will close Monday for in-person learning to deep clean buildings

While students get the day off, teachers will work virtually and take part in professional development and classroom planning while the buildings are cleaned.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — KIPP Memphis Schools is closing for in-person learning Monday, in order to deep clean its buildings.

Christopher Owens, Managing Director of External Affairs for KILL Memphis Schools, said students will not report to their buildings Monday, and will return Tuesday.

Teachers will work virtually and take part in professional development and classroom planning while the buildings are cleaned.

Owens said one student tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of school.

“We decided to close our school buildings for one day as a preemptive measure to reduce the exposure of the Delta variant to our students and teachers,” he said in a statement. “By conducting a deep clean of our buildings, we are able to maintain a safe and healthy learning environment for our KIPP students when they return to in-person learning on Tuesday.”

Owens said KIPP Memphis will make up the missed day at another point during the semester.