The vote allows KIPP Academy Middle School and KIPP Collegiate Elementary School to stay open, despite low test scores.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two KIPP Memphis schools will keep their charters after the Shelby County school board voted on Tuesday.

Last September, KIPP Memphis hired a new CEO and pointed to the new leadership as a sign of progress for the schools.