Lakeland School System Superintendent Dr. Ted Horrell talks about first week of school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students heading back to the classroom at Lakeland School Systems this week, and many students might have noticed several major changes because of the pandemic. LSS Superintendent Dr. Ted Horrell joined us for a one-one-one to talk about how the first week of school went for students, teachers and staff.
Important points:
- All students and facility are required to wear masks based on the Shelby County Heath Department's mandate.
- This school year, students are changing classes, eating lunch in the cafeteria, and LSS has not had to restrict class sizes.
- Not a major adjustment to students and facility this school year because they ended last school year wearing masks and so far there has not been any issues with compliance.
- When it comes to monitoring the spread of the Coronavirus, Lakeland School System takes a look at its district every day and it keeps up with the numbers.
- The district has had some cases reported prior to the new school year starting. As of Thursday morning, there have not been any facility or staff cases reported since the start of the new school year.
- Schools are keeping up with the cleaning measures that were put into place last year at the start of the pandemic.
- The district is making sure it is very aware of how people feel and are encouraging people to not come to school if they are not feeling well.
- LSS does have Covid-19 test on hand at both schools that are available to both facility and students.
- The district is looking forward to returning to an intense focus on academics, assessment, and data analysis this year.