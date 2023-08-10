Lakeland, Arlington and Bartlett schools close due to power outages as more than 18,000 MLGW customers remain without power

Lakeland Schools said all school activities for Thursday are also cancelled, including LEAP.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Lakeland, Tennessee, School System announced Thursday morning they will close all schools Thursday, August 10, due to power outages from overnight storms.

Arlington, Tennessee, Schools also announced they are closing Arlington Elementary and Middle Schools Thursday for power outages.

The Lakeland School System said this also cancels all activities, including the LEAP program.

Bartlett City Schools also closed school Thursday to the Bartlett Ninth Grade Academy, and Bon Lin Elementary and Middle Schools, citing power outages.

More than 18,000 MLGW customers are without power after overnight storms with high winds came through the Memphis metro area. Areas most affected include Bartlett, Lakeland, Arlington and Orange Mound.