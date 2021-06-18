LeMoyne-Owen college campus welcomes prospective students with Spotlight Day

High school students get a preview of the historic HBCU after yearlong campus closing to public due to COVID-19.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LeMoyne-Owen College, Memphis’ only Historically Black College and University, is hosting Spotlight Day on June 18-19, 2021 to introduce prospective students to the college campus. Spotlight Day will also be the official reopening of the campus to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spotlight Day will include a campus tour, sessions for incoming freshmen to be advised and enrolled, a Greek Step Show, a movie screening on the historic front lawn, and special student showcases. The day will conclude with a sleepover in the College’s state-of-the-art residence hall.

“We are so excited to welcome prospective students to our beautiful campus,” says LeMoyne-Owen College’s 13th President, Dr. Vernell Bennett-Fairs. “I am looking forward to meeting these scholars, learning more about their interests and aspirations and introducing them to the MAGIC of LeMoyne-Owen College.”