LeMoyne-Owen College extends Spring Break until March 30

The move is in response to coronavirus concerns.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LeMoyne-Owen College is extending Spring Break amid COVID-19 concerns.

Classes are out beginning Friday, March 13 through March 30th.

The following statement was sent from leMoyne-Owen:

"We appreciate your patience as we have worked in coordination with our local health officials to navigate this very unique process in an effort to keep our students, faculty and staff safe. After careful consideration, we have decided to extend our students' Spring Break beginning tomorrow, March 13 through March 30.

For more information and continuous updates, please visit our website or our Facebook and Twitter pages."

COVID-19 - LeMoyne-Owen College Along with the instruction and learning experience, safety is a top priority for our students, faculty and staff.

