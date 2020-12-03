LeMoyne-Owen College extends Spring Break until March 30

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LeMoyne-Owen College is extending Spring Break amid COVID-19 concerns.
Classes are out beginning Friday, March 13 through March 30th.
The following statement was sent from leMoyne-Owen:
"We appreciate your patience as we have worked in coordination with our local health officials to navigate this very unique process in an effort to keep our students, faculty and staff safe. After careful consideration, we have decided to extend our students' Spring Break beginning tomorrow, March 13 through March 30.
For more information and continuous updates, please visit our website or our Facebook and Twitter pages."
Coronavirus in Context:
The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.
But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.
The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.
Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.