LeMoyne-Owen College to resume virtually, delaying start of in-person classes

School leaders announced classes will resume virtually on the original restart date of January 10, and in-person classes will resume January 24, 2022.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LeMoyne-Owen College is delaying the start of in-person classes due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the Mid-South.

School leaders announced Monday that classes will resume virtually on the original restart date of Monday, January 10, 2022, and in-person classes will resume Monday, January 24, 2022.

The move-in date for the residence halls remains January 5, 2022. Students must make an appointment and present a negative COVID test within 48 hours for entrance.

Campus leaders said safety protocols like masking, social distancing, and daily COVID-19 symptom checking remains in place.

