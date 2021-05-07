LeMoyne-Owen College to host in-person commencement this Saturday

The ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 8 at 10:00 a.m. at the Orpheum Theater.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After hosting virtual a commencement ceremony for Spring 2020 graduates due to COVID-19 restrictions, LeMoyne-Owen College will host its 151st Commencement in person at The Orpheum on Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m.

Erik Moses, the first Black president of a NASCAR track, the Nashville Superspeedway, will give the keynote address to the more than 100 graduates.

Additionally, for the first time in LeMoyne-Owen College history, three students will be named class valedictorian, all earning 4.0 GPAs. Sainna Christian, Student Government Association president; Aura Lopez, and Avianne Robinson, Miss LOC will also address their fellow graduates.

“We are beyond proud of our graduates who have worked so hard to reach this milestone during such a challenging time,” says Dr. Vernell Bennett-Fairs, LeMoyne-Owen College president. ”We are excited to honor them in-person, among their families and friends as they celebrate this chapter of their lives.”