LeMoyne-Owen College’s unique partnership offers more than COVID-19 testing to ensure students’ health when campus reopens

Partnership includes a health and wellness center on campus staffed by Methodist Le Bonheur Hospital nurses.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — LeMoyne-Owen College isn't taking any chances as students prepared to return to campus.

"We are very excited about the opportunity to welcome our students back, but we also want to make sure that we create a safe and welcoming environment as well," said Dr. Carol Johnson-Dean, Interim President of LeMoyne-Owen College.

Dr. Carol Johnson-Dean is grateful for a new partnership with Methodist Le Bonheur Hospital.

Students will engage in virtual learning until Labor Day before returning to campus classrooms, a decision not made lightly.

"We have to be very sensitive as a historically Black college. We have to take extra precautions," said Johnson-Dean.

Rhodes College announced a similar partnership with Baptist Hospital. The University of Memphis, also with one of the highest enrollments of Black students, partnering with University of Tennessee Health Science Center for testing, and Christian Brothers University just announced it's also finalizing testing as part of its reopening plans.

But Methodist Lebohnuer is going a step further than testing in its new relationship with LeMoyne-Owen including a health and wellness center on campus staffed by Methodist nurses.

Dr. Albert Mosley of Methodist Hospitals says it's an opportunity amid a health crisis for LeMoyne-Owen students.

"Many of whom may come from backgrounds where they are under insured or uninsured, so connecting them with the healthcare system potentially with a primary care provider as well, so they can begin this lifelong journey of health and wellness," said Mosley.

And if a nurse isn't available newly granted computers will make tele-health services a cinch.