Thanks to the largest grant in its history, Literacy Mid-South will be able to teach 3,000 students to read

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Literacy Mid-South, a Memphis-based nonprofit organization which provides literacy resources to students and people of all ages, has received a $4.5 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Education, the organization announced Wednesday.

Literacy Mid-South said these funds will be used through September 2024 to support a tutoring program that will plug learning gaps during a “summer slide” in literacy precipitated by COVID-19.

“We were delighted to announce this unprecedented program over the summer, and it’s even more exciting to finally begin this transformative work,” said Sam O’Bryant, executive director of Literacy Mid-South. “With the state confirming that students have experienced significant learning losses during the pandemic period, putting these tutors right at the frontlines will go a long way to getting us back on track.”

As the largest grant ever received in the organization’s history, these funds will reach some 3,000 Memphis students, expanded from 750, with 48 Literacy Mid-South tutors offering support in nine Memphis-Shelby County Schools and six charter schools across the region.

School leaders will work to identify students for programs in schools including Egypt Elementary, Keystone Elementary, Scenic Hill Elementary, Brownsville Road Elementary, STAR Academy Charter School, Promise Academy Spring Hill, Journey Community School Coleman, and Perea Elementary.