"I am the change" | Mid-South author has empowering message for newborns to third graders!

"I want our scholars to know, they are the change this world needs," said Arieale Munson.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new children's book aims to teach children a simple message, "I Am the Change." And Local 24 News as Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin tells us, it's local good news.

We first met Arieale Munson back in December of last year. She had just released her first book, "When Pleasing Has No Purpose." She was encouraging young women who have made mistakes in the past they can overcome. Now she's shifting her attention to children.

Her latest project is a children's book entitled "I Am the Change."

"I want our scholars to know, they are the change this world needs," said Munson.

The book teaches young girls and boys, third grade and younger, to reach for the stars - and early. The book teaches them about becoming activists, doctors, even the president, to change their communities and the world.

"I want them to believe and trust in their own wisdom," said Munson. "It doesn't matter how you start, but how you finish."

She wants little ones to keep this in mind too.

“You can be anything in this world. Wake up daily with a smile on your face, young scholar. You are the future," said Munson.

And inspiring young people to be the change, the future, a star is a local good news.