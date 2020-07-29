x
education

Parents scrambling to adjust to the virtual school year, resources and help available

YMCAs and community centers will be able to provide a safe place for your child during the school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 80% of Shelby County Schools' parents, who took the back-to-school survey, chose virtual for their child. A parent's first priority is always their child's safety, especially during these times, but what does it mean in terms of being able to return to work if your child is at home all day?

SCS parent Rep. Antonio Parkinson, (D) Memphis, said in-person classrooms presented the risk of a child catching the virus and spreading it to their entire household and possibly putting the parents out of work.

"They’re thinking if my child comes back home with this then the entire family can be infected," Parkinson said.

In a letter to Governor Bill Lee, Parkinson proposed additional unemployment and financial assistance from the state for parents choosing to stay home and help their child succeed.

"I wanted to make sure that we as the state government had everything in place in regards to what the Department of Human Services has to offer for assistance or what the Department of Labor has that will be able to offset the loss of income," Parkinson said.

Parkinson said parents need help during this time of difficult decisions. He said people should be able to rely on their elected officials to provide assistance. 

"People should expect and want accountability from those leaders that are in place," Parkinson said.

An additional resource for parents, who are essential workers, is the program through the YMCA and SCS which provides a childcare option for your student at community centers across Shelby County. 

Breakfast and lunches will be served and staff will be available for assistance with virtual learning. Right now, the YMCA is finalizing the plans for this program. 

The phone number to sign your child up for this program is (901) 766-7677.

Locations will be added, but the current locations are listed below.

Abundant Grace

Bert Ferguson Community Center 

Bickford Community Center 

Charles Powell Community Center 

Church Health YMCA

Cordova YMCA

Cunningham Community Center 

Davis Community Center 

Douglass Community Center 

Downtown Fogelman YMCA

Embassy of Faith 

Faith Cumberland Presbyterian Church

Gaisman Community Center 

Glenview Community Center 

Grace Hill Church 

Hickory Hill Community Center 

Hollywood Community Center 

Katie Sexton Community Center 

Lester Community Center 

Lindenwood Christian Church 

Marion Hale Community Center 

McFarland Community Center 

Mitchell Community Center 

Orange Mound Community Center 

Pine Hill Community Center 

Raleigh Community Center 

Redeemer Baptist

Ric Nuber YMCA

St. Luke Lutheran Church

The Refuge 

Thomas B. Davis Family YMCA

Whitehaven Community Center 

World Overcomers Church 

