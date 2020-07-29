Parents scrambling to adjust to the virtual school year, resources and help available

YMCAs and community centers will be able to provide a safe place for your child during the school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 80% of Shelby County Schools' parents, who took the back-to-school survey, chose virtual for their child. A parent's first priority is always their child's safety, especially during these times, but what does it mean in terms of being able to return to work if your child is at home all day?

SCS parent Rep. Antonio Parkinson, (D) Memphis, said in-person classrooms presented the risk of a child catching the virus and spreading it to their entire household and possibly putting the parents out of work.

"They’re thinking if my child comes back home with this then the entire family can be infected," Parkinson said.

In a letter to Governor Bill Lee, Parkinson proposed additional unemployment and financial assistance from the state for parents choosing to stay home and help their child succeed.

"I wanted to make sure that we as the state government had everything in place in regards to what the Department of Human Services has to offer for assistance or what the Department of Labor has that will be able to offset the loss of income," Parkinson said.

SCS PARENTS: How are you navigating the upcoming virtual school year? Are you planning to stay at home with your child, hire tutors to assist with school work during the day, or do you need to return to work? @LocalMemphis — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) July 28, 2020

Parkinson said parents need help during this time of difficult decisions. He said people should be able to rely on their elected officials to provide assistance.

"People should expect and want accountability from those leaders that are in place," Parkinson said.

An additional resource for parents, who are essential workers, is the program through the YMCA and SCS which provides a childcare option for your student at community centers across Shelby County.

Breakfast and lunches will be served and staff will be available for assistance with virtual learning. Right now, the YMCA is finalizing the plans for this program.

The phone number to sign your child up for this program is (901) 766-7677.

Locations will be added, but the current locations are listed below.

Abundant Grace

Bert Ferguson Community Center

Bickford Community Center

Charles Powell Community Center

Church Health YMCA

Cordova YMCA

Cunningham Community Center

Davis Community Center

Douglass Community Center

Downtown Fogelman YMCA

Embassy of Faith

Faith Cumberland Presbyterian Church

Gaisman Community Center

Glenview Community Center

Grace Hill Church

Hickory Hill Community Center

Hollywood Community Center

Katie Sexton Community Center

Lester Community Center

Lindenwood Christian Church

Marion Hale Community Center

McFarland Community Center

Mitchell Community Center

Orange Mound Community Center

Pine Hill Community Center

Raleigh Community Center

Redeemer Baptist

Ric Nuber YMCA

St. Luke Lutheran Church

The Refuge

Thomas B. Davis Family YMCA

Whitehaven Community Center