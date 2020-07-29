Parents scrambling to adjust to the virtual school year, resources and help available

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 80% of Shelby County Schools' parents, who took the back-to-school survey, chose virtual for their child. A parent's first priority is always their child's safety, especially during these times, but what does it mean in terms of being able to return to work if your child is at home all day?
SCS parent Rep. Antonio Parkinson, (D) Memphis, said in-person classrooms presented the risk of a child catching the virus and spreading it to their entire household and possibly putting the parents out of work.
"They’re thinking if my child comes back home with this then the entire family can be infected," Parkinson said.
In a letter to Governor Bill Lee, Parkinson proposed additional unemployment and financial assistance from the state for parents choosing to stay home and help their child succeed.
"I wanted to make sure that we as the state government had everything in place in regards to what the Department of Human Services has to offer for assistance or what the Department of Labor has that will be able to offset the loss of income," Parkinson said.
Parkinson said parents need help during this time of difficult decisions. He said people should be able to rely on their elected officials to provide assistance.
"People should expect and want accountability from those leaders that are in place," Parkinson said.
An additional resource for parents, who are essential workers, is the program through the YMCA and SCS which provides a childcare option for your student at community centers across Shelby County.
Breakfast and lunches will be served and staff will be available for assistance with virtual learning. Right now, the YMCA is finalizing the plans for this program.
The phone number to sign your child up for this program is (901) 766-7677.
Locations will be added, but the current locations are listed below.
Abundant Grace
Bert Ferguson Community Center
Bickford Community Center
Charles Powell Community Center
Church Health YMCA
Cordova YMCA
Cunningham Community Center
Davis Community Center
Douglass Community Center
Downtown Fogelman YMCA
Embassy of Faith
Faith Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Gaisman Community Center
Glenview Community Center
Grace Hill Church
Hickory Hill Community Center
Hollywood Community Center
Katie Sexton Community Center
Lester Community Center
Lindenwood Christian Church
Marion Hale Community Center
McFarland Community Center
Mitchell Community Center
Orange Mound Community Center
Pine Hill Community Center
Raleigh Community Center
Redeemer Baptist
Ric Nuber YMCA
St. Luke Lutheran Church
The Refuge
Thomas B. Davis Family YMCA
Whitehaven Community Center
World Overcomers Church