Local teacher who went viral for memorizing 75 different handshakes beats COVID-19

David Jamison said he is recovered from COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — We’ve heard of people contracting COVID-19, but what about those who have recovered? You may remember Shelby County Schools teacher David Jamison who was seen by millions of people in a viral video that shows him greeting each one of his 75 students with a different handshake. Jamison is back in the headlines, this time he’s opening up about beating COVID-19.

David Jamison has been an educator with Shelby County Schools for three years and it’s no doubt he’s had an impact on his students. He hopes his story of beating COVID-19 will inspire people to never take anything for granted.

“This virus, this disease..it does not care about age, Jamison, who recovered from COVID-19 said.

“I’m still dealing with the aftermath , the anxiety, depression that I did not even know that I had until after this traumatic experience came but I’m still finding hope.

Jamison is in good spirits now, but late March he knew something was off about his health. Experiencing backaches and headaches, he thought he had the flu.

“Something in my mind told me to go and get tested. I went and got tested. They called me a few days later and they told me I tested positive for covid,” Jamison explained.

The language arts teacher at Hickory Ridge Elementary School says after his diagnosis, his thoughts started to shift.

“I went to the hospital at least three times. Because I would feel the shortness of breath. I would feel the aches. Come to find out I was panicking at the same time,” he said.

That led to anxiety and sleepless nights.

“They were like okay, okay you are healthy. You have a strong immune system. You’re young. But then I’m watching the news and I’m seeing people that’s young and they are still dying from this disease,” Jamison said.

He self quarantined for two weeks and within a month, he finally started to feel better. But he was still having restless nights and was going through depression.

“They’re telling me hey you’re going to be fine. You have a great immune system, you can fight this. You’re going to be okay. But then I’m at home and I’m having an episode. Having a scary night where I go to sleep as I felt like I just stopped breathing one night,” Jamison said.

He says his faith kept him focused throughout his recovery.

“My faith in God has kept me to this very moment. I feel if I didn’t have that faith in God, I don’t even know how I would get to this very point,” he said.