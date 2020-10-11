Majority of teachers deciding to instruct remotely according to unions

Local teacher associations have said that area instructors are leaning toward working from home because of the pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — As some Shelby County Schools students prepare to leave their virtual days behind and return to school classes with their peers, local teacher associations have said some instructors are reluctant to return in-person.

“Given the rise in COVID cases daily, most teachers chose the option that they wanted to actually be working remotely from their home,” said Jolie Madihalli, the president of the Memphis-Shelby County Education Association.

Madihalli said teachers are nervous about returning for health reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have so many teachers who have their own young children that they’re caring for,” she said. “They have family members, or they have their parents that they’re caring for elderly parents.”

NEW: Local teacher unions say that the vast majority of instructors are deciding to work remotely come January. Most citing health concerns because of the pandemic. @LocalMemphis — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) November 10, 2020

Data suggests schools are not the primary place where children contract COVID-19 if they follow social distancing rules. Most COVID-19 cases in schools in Shelby County occurred among coaches and athletes.

Madihalli and Danette Stokes, the United Education Association of Shelby County president agree there could be a shortage in teachers come January.

“If Dr. Ray honors the choice that teachers make to work remotely from their homes there is definitely going to be a shortage of who is watching children in the classroom,” said Madihalli.

“I’m quite sure there will be a shortage because I haven’t had a teacher to tell me that he or she will be in the building,” said Stokes. “Most of them are saying that they’re not going to be in the building.”