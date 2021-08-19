Man Up celebrates 30 new Black teachers in Mid-South

According to Man Up, only 2% of teachers nationwide are men of color. Research has shown that having a Black male teacher in the classroom in third through fifth grade reduced a Black student's probability of dropping out of school by 39%.

“The relationship is reciprocal. Not only do they get to make a difference in the life of kids, but they also, they get an impact, because the kids inspire them when they see that they're actually making a difference in those kids. It changes them. It inspires them to get better,” said Dr. Patrick Washington, Founder and President, Man Up Teacher Fellowship.