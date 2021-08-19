Man Up celebrates 30 new Black teachers in Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are 30 new Black teachers in the Mid-South, and the organization Man Up is celebrating them.
According to Man Up, only 2% of teachers nationwide are men of color. Research has shown that having a Black male teacher in the classroom in third through fifth grade reduced a Black student's probability of dropping out of school by 39%.
“The relationship is reciprocal. Not only do they get to make a difference in the life of kids, but they also, they get an impact, because the kids inspire them when they see that they're actually making a difference in those kids. It changes them. It inspires them to get better,” said Dr. Patrick Washington, Founder and President, Man Up Teacher Fellowship.
The new teachers are previous man up fellows and local school leaders.