Non-traditional event, forced by COVID-19 pandemic, included DJ, photographer, and videographer

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — In local good news, a senior salute to the class of 2020 from Manassas High School.

Wednesday, hundreds of staff, alumni, and those from the community surrounded the school to celebrate graduates. The drive-through event turned into a party with a DJ, photographer, and videographer there to catch the special moment.

Graduates waved to everyone from their cars before getting out to get their diplomas.