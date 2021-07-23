Masks not required for Germantown Municipal School District

GMSD announced their back to school safety plan just over two weeks before the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Another Memphis area school district will not require masks to be worn for the upcoming school year. Friday afternoon, the Germantown Municipal School District announced their back to school safety plan. The protocols call for classrooms to be maintained at least 3-6 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms, when possible.

Also, GMSD says masks are recommended in any of the following circumstances if you are not vaccinated:

You are in a public setting around people who don’t live in your household, especially when indoors and when it may be difficult for you to stay six feet apart from people who don’t live with you.

You are around people who don’t live with you, regardless of whether you are inside your home or inside someone else’s home.

You are inside your home with someone who is sick with symptoms of COVID-19 or has tested positive for COVID-19.

You are engaged in outdoor activities and physical distancing of six feet or more from persons who are not members of your household is not feasible, regardless of crowd size.

Earlier, Bartlett City Schools and DeSoto County Schools announced that masks will not be required. Shelby County Schools, the largest public district in Tennessee, said masks will be required for all students, faculty, and staff.